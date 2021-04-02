Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 187 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.