Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

