Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,439,000 after buying an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

