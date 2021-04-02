Captrust Financial Advisors Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

