Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $81,973,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

