Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives $9.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPST opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.