Cappasity One Day Volume Reaches $863,084.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $13.07 million and $863,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,321.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.54 or 0.00657457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

