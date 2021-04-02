Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 67 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

