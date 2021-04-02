Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

