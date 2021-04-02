Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($3.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.
FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
