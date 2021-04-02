Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($3.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

