Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFPZF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

