Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $825.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,301,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

