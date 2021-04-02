Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,740 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $20,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

NYSE ES opened at $86.47 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

