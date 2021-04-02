Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

