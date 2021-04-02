Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 58,137 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,137 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,861,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

