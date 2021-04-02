Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 4,284 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

