Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,541,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $483.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.