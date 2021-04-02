Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 16,652 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,327.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Markel were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,031.15. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

