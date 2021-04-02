Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,025. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,299,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $13,158,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

