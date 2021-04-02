Canaccord Genuity Raises Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 520

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

LON CER opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.66 million and a P/E ratio of 54.55. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

In other Cerillion news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

