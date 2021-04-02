Canaccord Genuity Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $149.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

Shares of SWAV opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $266,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $224,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

