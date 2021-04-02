Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $718.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Camden National by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

