Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calix by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Calix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

