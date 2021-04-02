Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.13.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXB opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$567.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.