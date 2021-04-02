Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CXBMF stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
See Also: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.