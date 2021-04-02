Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CXBMF stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

