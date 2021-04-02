Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Caleres stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $932,130. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caleres by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

