C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE AI traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,180. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In related news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,063,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

