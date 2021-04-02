Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 21,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

