Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.72.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.