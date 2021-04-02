BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $904.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

