BTIG Research Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $45.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after buying an additional 276,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

