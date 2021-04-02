Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Purchases C$365,289.68 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

BAM.A stock opened at C$56.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$38.77 and a 12-month high of C$57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

