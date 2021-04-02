Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 360,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $3,681,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 714,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

