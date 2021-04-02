Brokers Set Expectations for Community Bankers Trust Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,910 shares of company stock valued at $76,030.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.