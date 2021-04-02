Brokers Set Expectations for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

