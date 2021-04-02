Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

