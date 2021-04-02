Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

