Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$498.75 million and a PE ratio of -58.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.