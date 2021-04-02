Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $67.80

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 2,491,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,466. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.