Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €517.30

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €517.30 ($608.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

FRA:RAA opened at €689.60 ($811.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €719.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €718.96. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

