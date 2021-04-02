Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $13.69

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

MESO stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

