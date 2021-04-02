Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,355. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

