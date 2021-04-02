Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) PT at $31.40

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
