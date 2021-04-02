Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) PT at $31.40

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.