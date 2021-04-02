Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $12.69

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GE opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

