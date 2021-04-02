Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $54.47

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,041,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.