Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price at $1.65

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 6,436,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140,843. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.