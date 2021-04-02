Brokerages Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Target Price at $42.56

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.