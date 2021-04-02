Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $333.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,090. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $8,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.