Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $333.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,090. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $8,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

