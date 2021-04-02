Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.96 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,747. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.