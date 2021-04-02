Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.67 Million

Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $120.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 587,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,531. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

